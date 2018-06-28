Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia adopted a decision, whereby 26 Baghramyan Avenue—in capital city Yerevan—and Government House 1—at Republic Square in the heart of Yerevan—will be the locations of the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Nikol Pashinyan noted during the Cabinet session, however, that this decision was adopted solely for technically fulfilling the requirement of the respective law.

“It’s a bizarre situation when the prime minister is in two buildings,” he added, in particular. “Over time, we will make what we [had] criticized [in this regard] a reality.

“I believe that the prime minister should give up the residence at Baghramyan 26, and we [should] return that residence to the President of the Republic of Armenia—as it was before. (…). The prime minister will have one [official] residence [Government House 1].”