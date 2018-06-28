News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence
Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia adopted a decision, whereby 26 Baghramyan Avenue—in capital city Yerevan—and Government House 1—at Republic Square in the heart of Yerevan—will be the locations of the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Nikol Pashinyan noted during the Cabinet session, however, that this decision was adopted solely for technically fulfilling the requirement of the respective law.

“It’s a bizarre situation when the prime minister is in two buildings,” he added, in particular. “Over time, we will make what we [had] criticized [in this regard] a reality.

“I believe that the prime minister should give up the residence at Baghramyan 26, and we [should] return that residence to the President of the Republic of Armenia—as it was before. (…). The prime minister will have one [official] residence [Government House 1].”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia former official arrested
The court granted the investigative body’s motion…
 Yerevan municipal council member: Mayor Margaryan wrote letter of resignation
The petition has already been written; it’s just not publicized…
 Armenia PM to have 2 offices
The respective draft decision is on the agenda of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government…
 Armenia Military Industry Committee has new chief
According to the PM’s decision…
 Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation
Pashinyan held a consultation with the heads of the law enforcement agencies of the country…
 Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman
As per the party spokesperson, Karapetyan finds that he is not very active in this political situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news