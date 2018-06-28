News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A regular OSCE briefing was held Thursday at the Tavush Regional Administration of Armenia.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) briefed the OSCE officials on the current situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and presented the statistics of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ ceasefire violations ever since the previous briefing, the Tavush Regional Administration informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian side expressed concern with respect to ensuring the safety of people working in fields. They noted that the harvest season had already begun, and therefore Armenian farmers working in their lands should have guarantees that Azerbaijan will not breach the truce, at least during this period.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative briefed the Minister on the situation in the conflict zone...
 Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?
I honestly think that there are people in Azerbaijan who are preoccupied with its destiny…
Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution
Armen Ashotyan addressed at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 Artsakh: World community has to give tough response to statements by robber Aliyev
Aliyev should review the military chronicle of World War II...
 Armenia FM says Azerbaijan president’s belligerent statements are preposterous
Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work…
 Armenia MFA on Azerbaijan president: Tin troops’ supreme commander attacks all possible heights
The ministry spokesperson commented on Aliyev’s statement that they had “carried out an operation with great mastery, last month in Nakhchivan”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news