Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations

A regular OSCE briefing was held Thursday at the Tavush Regional Administration of Armenia.
Representatives from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) briefed the OSCE officials on the current situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and presented the statistics of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ ceasefire violations ever since the previous briefing, the Tavush Regional Administration informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Armenian side expressed concern with respect to ensuring the safety of people working in fields. They noted that the harvest season had already begun, and therefore Armenian farmers working in their lands should have guarantees that Azerbaijan will not breach the truce, at least during this period.