Thursday
June 28
Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation
Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Regular consultations were held Thursday between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Armenia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Artsakh.

The parties discussed the activities of the two MFAs in the information domain, and exchanged views on the further steps to expand the international relations of Artsakh, the NKR MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Within the framework of the consultations, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian of the Republic of Artsakh received Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan of Armenia. During the talk, they conferred on the recent developments, and the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict. In this context, they noted the importance of restoring the respective negotiations’ full-fledged trilateral format—with the equal participation of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
