Armenia Constitutional Court judge new candidate is nominated

President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, has issued a statement with respect to the nomination of and parliamentary voting on the new candidate for Constitutional Court (CC) judge.
Accordingly, the matter of election of a new CC judge will be debated on during the NA session on September 10.
The General Assembly of Judges has nominated Administrative Court Judge Arman Dilanyan as its new candidate for CC judge.
The NA had not approved previous candidates Emil Babayan and Yelizaveta Danielyan, who were nominated for the two vacant seats as CC judges. Babayan had been nominated by the President, whereas Danielyan—by the General Assembly of Judges.