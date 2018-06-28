News
Thursday
June 28
Another MP leaves Republican Party of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian MP Ashot Arsenyan has left the Republican Party of Armenia.

“For a long time the population of Jermuk, Gndevaz and Kechut blocked the road leading to the Amulsar mine, demanding the termination of its operation. As a deputy elected from the Vayots Dzor region, I met repeatedly with the citizens who blocked the road, and urged to not interfere with the mine's work,” he said.

According to him, by the decision of the Prime Minister, a working group has already been set up to address the issue.

“However, the protesters do not agree with the proposals. I think that the fact that I am a member and a deputy from the RPA is also hampering bilateral negotiations. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged citizens repeatedly not to sabotage by blocking the roads. And I join the appeal of the head of the Government.” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
