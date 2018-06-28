Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather'

Queen Elizabeth II is “under the weather” and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Reuters reported.
“The queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service ... marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George. Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order,” a palace statement said.
Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 92nd birthday in April, is the oldest of all monarchs in the world.