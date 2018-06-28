Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the Martakert regional center and partook at solemn events devoted to the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Martakert town.

Also, and in connection with the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Martakert and for their personal bravery shown during battles for the defense of the homeland, President Sahakyan awarded two Karabakh War veterans with the Battle Cross order of the 2nd degree, and five veterans—with the Medal for Service in Battle, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President underscored the liberation of Martakert from the politico-military and ethical viewpoints. He added that this event cemented the Karabakh people’s success, and it became a crucial guarantee for revitalizing the region that was destroyed by the adversary, and for its further development.

Also, Sahakyan stressed that Martakert shall reclaim its former glory, and that thousands of Martakert residents now living abroad shall return to their homeland.

“The most important mission for Armenians is to live and create in the native land, protect and develop the Motherland,” Bako Sahakyan stated in his remarks. “[And] doing the utmost in this direction is our shared duty.”

Senior Artsakh officials, representatives from Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, as well as foreign guests also were on hand at the celebration.