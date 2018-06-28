Rouhani: Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians

Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians and create difficulties, said the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

His remarks came at the opening ceremony of the Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery.

According to him, these sanctions will certainly create difficulties for the people, but they will create many opportunities for initiatives, creativity in the face of oppressors in the world.

Rouhani also touched upon the US policy, adding there is a gap between the US and its allies - Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Asian countries, RIA Novosti reported.

After the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the Iranian President noted that Washington has been exerting the economic pressure on Tehran and is conducting a psychological war against the country. However, the Iran's economy will continue to develop, despite all difficulties.