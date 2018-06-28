French firm Lafarge accused of aiding ISIS crimes

French cement giant Lafarge was in France under investigation for allegedly aiding ISIS in Syria, AFP reported.

Lafarge representatives on Thursday were at a hearing over endangering the lives of former employees at the cement plant in northern Syria.

According to the investigation, the enterprise continued to work even after the territory was controlled by ISIS, as French firm leadership established business contacts with them.

The judges charged Lafarge with "complicity in crimes against humanity”. The company is placed under judicial control and is obliged to pay a deposit of € 30 million.