Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support
Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan on Thursday met with new Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

Congratulating the Georgian FM on assuming this office, the Armenian diplomat expressed the hope that Armenian-Georgian relations will grow deeper during Zalkaliani’s tenure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed bilateral relations, high-level mutual visits, bilateral trade and economic relations, tourism, etc. The interlocutors exchanged views also on the activities of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Separately, Sadoyan reflected on the opportunities which the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement provides. Zalkaliani, in turn, noted that considering Georgia’s respective track-record, Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support.

In addition, Ambassador Sadoyan presented details on the International Organization of La Francophonie summit, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October. In response, FM Zalkaliani noted that Georgia will attend this major event at a high level.

Furthermore, Ambassador Sadoyan stressed the importance of a prompt resolution of the current problems with respect to Armenian citizen Syrian Armenians’ entry to Georgia.

David Zalkaliani, for his part, pointed to the increase—in recent years—in the number of tourists and visitors in Georgia from Armenia.
