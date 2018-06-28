News
EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski promised to talk less about corruption, as he sees public manifestation of intolerance towards this phenomenon.

This is a serious argument for him to stop raising this issue and concentrate his efforts on other important areas, Switalski said in an interview with Azatutyun.

Talking about the scandalous arrests that took place in recent days, Switalski noted the importance of the fact that the new Armenian government declared the fight against corruption one of its priorities.

And the message that the Armenian authorities take the fight against corruption seriously was clearly voiced in Brussels at the first meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, as well as during other meetings of the Armenian Foreign Minister in Brussels, the ambassador said.

In addition, as noted by the EU diplomat, it is important that the new government wants anti-corruption campaign to continue in accordance with the law, within the framework of current legislation and in conditions of full transparency.

The ambassador added that for the EU this is an encouraging factor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region
he diplomat emphasized that the fight against corruption improves Armenia's image...
 Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy
EU’s “unjust and dishonest treatment of Turkey can be seen once again”...
 Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The document was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels…
Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy
“While discussing migration or the Euro area reform…
 Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution
Armen Ashotyan addressed at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated
The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly adopted a respective resolution…
