EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously

YEREVAN. – The head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski promised to talk less about corruption, as he sees public manifestation of intolerance towards this phenomenon.

This is a serious argument for him to stop raising this issue and concentrate his efforts on other important areas, Switalski said in an interview with Azatutyun.

Talking about the scandalous arrests that took place in recent days, Switalski noted the importance of the fact that the new Armenian government declared the fight against corruption one of its priorities.

And the message that the Armenian authorities take the fight against corruption seriously was clearly voiced in Brussels at the first meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, as well as during other meetings of the Armenian Foreign Minister in Brussels, the ambassador said.

In addition, as noted by the EU diplomat, it is important that the new government wants anti-corruption campaign to continue in accordance with the law, within the framework of current legislation and in conditions of full transparency.

The ambassador added that for the EU this is an encouraging factor.