Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region

YEREVAN. – The fight against corruption launched in Armenia can set the bar for the entire region, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said in an interview with Azatutyun radio.

The EU ambassador recalled that the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini states in Brussels that they are ready to continue and deepen cooperation with Armenia in this area. It is not a secret that during the last meeting of the Sub-Committee on Justice, Freedom and Security, the Armenian side requested EU's technical assistance to restore illegally embezzled funds, he said, adding that Brussels is ready to share its experience in this field.

The diplomat emphasized that the fight against corruption improves Armenia's image not in the United States only, but in Europe, as low level of corruption encourages to provide more assistance to the different areas.

This also encourages entrepreneurs and investors to come and work in the climate where they can get guarantees that their funds will not be misused.

Mr. Switalski shared the views of some politicians who say that Armenia has many chances to become a regional leader in the positive meaning, and this will encourage world community and investors to have more engagement in Armenia.