News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region
Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The fight against corruption launched in Armenia can set the bar for the entire region, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said in an interview with Azatutyun radio.

The EU ambassador recalled that the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini states in Brussels that they are ready to continue and deepen cooperation with Armenia in this area. It is not a secret that during the last meeting of the Sub-Committee on Justice, Freedom and Security, the Armenian side requested EU's technical assistance to restore illegally embezzled funds, he said, adding that Brussels is ready to share its experience in this field.

The diplomat emphasized that the fight against corruption improves Armenia's image not in the United States only, but in Europe, as low level of corruption encourages to provide more assistance to the different areas.

This also encourages entrepreneurs and investors to come and work in the climate where they can get guarantees that their funds will not be misused.

Mr. Switalski shared the views of some politicians who say that Armenia has many chances to become a regional leader in the positive meaning, and this will encourage world community and investors to have more engagement in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously
Switalski promised to talk less about corruption and focus on other issues...
 Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy
EU’s “unjust and dishonest treatment of Turkey can be seen once again”...
 Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The document was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels…
Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy
“While discussing migration or the Euro area reform…
 Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution
Armen Ashotyan addressed at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated
The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly adopted a respective resolution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news