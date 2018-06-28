Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper

Armenian FM hopes Germany will ratify Armenia-EU agreement in the near future

US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports

Armenian MP to address Bundestag colleagues on declaration signed between Rheinmetall and Baku

Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently

Russia plans to build mutually beneficial relations with Turkey

Armenian law enforces search office belonging to late thief in law

Moscow's position on Karabakh has not changed

Armenia Deputy PM: Amended electoral legislation will not be ready in July

Media: Armenia president to meet with Pompeo

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.06.2018

USAID director commits to a mine-free Artsakh

Armenian government holds second discussion of electoral legislation reform

Armenia president meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders

EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously

Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region

Armenian cross presented to Prince William

Another MP leaves Republican Party of Armenia

Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support

Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE

French firm Lafarge accused of aiding ISIS crimes

Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia

Armenia legislature to convene special session before July 15 summer vacation?

Rouhani: Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians

Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather'

Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation

Fox News: Trump-Putin meeting to be held in Helsinki

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance

Putin speaks about troops withdrawal from Syria

Azerbaijan to hold another large-scale drills

Armenia Constitutional Court judge new candidate is nominated

Maduro calls Pence a 'poisonous viper’

Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation

Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption

3 people killed in German explosion

NATO hopes Turkey, US will resolve disagreements over Russian S-400s

Mike Pence: Trump, Putin expected to discuss election meddling

North, South Koreas start talks on road connection

US plans to maintain military contingent in South Korea

Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations

Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance

Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence

Armenia President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt

Armenia government holds Cabinet session

Armenia former official arrested

Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan

Iran spiritual leader calls for stern fight against corruption

State Department: N. Korea understands scope of US desire for complete denuclearization

Pompeo: Trump believes that Russia should participate in global discussions

Putin and Trump to discss wide range of issues

Trump names possible place of meeting with Putin

New details revealed: Wife of Armenian MP turns herlself in to police

Armenian MP's wife detained

Sweden ready to work with new Armenian government (PHOTO)

Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy

Iranian lawmakers urge Rouhani to change economic team

Moscow and Washington agree on Putin-Trump meeting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.06.2018

Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Former Armenian official faces charges

German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan

Armenian FM to visit Germany

Ohanian to Armenian PM: I've never been so proud of being Armenian

Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?

UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East

Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia PM: We should try to convey our public, national, nationwide aspirations within mid-term expenditure framework

Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy

Dollar continues to depreciate in Armenia

Armenian FM: We must prevent attempts to abuse, politicize BSEC platform

Armenia MFA: Economic cooperation within BSEC will further benefit from interactions with other integration platforms

Yerevan municipal council member: Mayor Margaryan wrote letter of resignation

Armenian deputy FM: Attempts to politicize BSEC activities are unacceptable

Armenia FM: BSEC economic agenda needs to be reviewed and adapted to present global economic trends (PHOTOS)

Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”

Armenia PM to have 2 offices

One killed, over 30 injured in German tour bus accident

US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation

BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan

Polish PM proposes to amend Holocaust law

Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution

CNN: US Court decides to stop separating migrant children with families

Armenia Military Industry Committee has new chief

Scientific conference on Armenia held in Washington

Alexander Lapshin meets with Armenia President, in Washington

US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers

Armenia government holds special session

Yerevan hosts BSEC FMs’ meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated

Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus

Auto Alliance angry over Trump threats

Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev's bluff: What is behind “Nakhchivan's fake” ?

EU Council: Turkey’s accession negotiations have effectively come to a standstill

Trump and Putin may meet in Helsinki

Farmanyan: Russia should be back in PACE

US pushing allies to reduce imports of Iranian oil to zero

Pashinyan: Armenian government interested in cooperation with World Bank

Council of Europe ready to support Armenia reforms (PHOTO)

US Supreme court upholds Trump’s travel ban