Armenia Deputy PM: Amended electoral legislation will not be ready in July
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The fact that we choose proportional election system is conditioned by the analysis of favorable and unfavorable circumstances in Armenia of 2018, First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters.

“Now, of course, it would be ideal if there were a proportional list, but the voter could rearrange the list with his vote,” he said, noting that the amended Electoral Code will not be ready in mid-July.

As noted by the head of commission dealing with electoral reform Daniel Ionnisyan, they studied the experience of many countries before introducing the proportional system.
