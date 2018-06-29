Yerevan to host regular summer school in theoretical physics

A summer school in theoretical physics will be held at National University of Architecture and Construction in Yerevan from July 2 to 7.
The FAR/ANSEF-ICTP and RDP-VW Summer School consists of four consecutive days, followed by a two-day workshop for senior participants.
Each of four school days will involve several one-hour lectures delivered by and will end with short talks given by school attendants.
The lectures will be delivered by Elias Kiritsis (CreteUniversity), Herbert Dreiner (Bonn University), Daniel Waldram (Imperial College, London), KarapetMkrtchyan(Albert Einstein Institute, Potsdam).
About fifty master/PhD students and postdocs will attend the summer school. Among them are 16 attendants from Iran, 101 from Georgia, five from Russia, four from Ukraine, three from Turkey, and one participant from Brazil.
German ambassador to Armenia, representatives of the Georgian embassy in Yerevan, Ministry of Science and Educations, Fund for Armenian Relief, Yerevan State University and Yerevan Physics Institute will attend the opening ceremony.