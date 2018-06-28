News
US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports
US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

The United States is ready to work with the countries on case by case basis to help them cut imports of the Iranian oil, Reuters reported quoting a State Department official.

The official said that Washington is preparing to impose another sanctions against Iran in November.

“Our focus is to work with those countries importing Iranian crude oil to get as many of them as possible down to zero by November 4,” a State Department official told Reuters.

He said Washington is serious about the efforts to pressure Iran to change its threatening behavior.

Officials have yet to hold talks with China and India, among the largest importers of Iran’s oil, as well as Turkey and Iraq.
