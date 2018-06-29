Armenian FM hopes Germany will ratify Armenia-EU agreement in the near future

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister met with President of Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble during his official visit to Berlin.
Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the Bundestag head on the latest domestic political developments in Armenia and reaffirmed new government's commitment to strengthen democracy, rule of law, human rights protection, to ensure justice and to combat corruption.
Bundestag president welcomed peaceful nature of changes in Armenia within the Constitution and law.
The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-EU cooperation. In this context, Mnatsakanyan underscored importance of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which is not only a legal basis for the relations but an important tool for Armenia to encourage reforms and partnership. The Armenian minister expressed hope that German lawmakers will ratify the agreement in the near future.
The Minister briefed Wolfgang Schäuble on Armenia's position on the settlement of Karabakh conflict reaffirming Armenian side's commitment to the exclusively peaceful resolution within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Mnatsakanyan stressed importance of creating an atmosphere favorable for peace.
Mnatsakanyan also met with Albert Weiler, Chairman of the German-Armenian Forum. Interloctors touched upon high-level cooperation between Armenia and Germany, activities of German-Armenian Forum, as well as relation between Armenia and EU.