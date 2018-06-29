Maryland newspaper shooting suspect identified

The suspect in the deadly shooting at a US state of Maryland newspaper building has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, law enforcement sources told CBS News.
Ramos is suspected of opening fire Thursday at the offices of Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, and fatally shooting five people while injuring about twenty others.
“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Anne Arundel County acting police chief Bill Krampf said at a press conference Thursday evening. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm.”
Ramos was taken into custody at the scene, but he refused to cooperate with authorities. He carried no identification and had damaged his finger tips in an apparent effort to thwart identification by law enforcement, sources said.
Authorities resorted to using facial recognition software and comparing his face to databases of passports and driver’s license photos.
A Twitter account matching Ramos’ name with a location of Laurel, Maryland, includes years of tweets railing against Capital Gazette and details of a yearslong legal dispute with the newspaper.