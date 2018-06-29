Mattis: US, South Korean drills suspension gives opportunity for diplomats to negotiate

The suspension of the joint military drills of the United States and South Korea gives additional opportunities for diplomats to negotiate with Pyongyang, said U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
His remark came during the meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo.
According to him, Washington will continue to fulfill its obligations to Seoul and will preserve the current level of the US troops on the Korean peninsula.
Washington and Seoul suspended the upcoming Freedom Guardian drills.
“The recent decision to suspend the Freedom Guardian exercise creates increased opportunity for our diplomats to negotiate, increasing prospects for a peaceful solution on the Korean peninsula,” Reuters reported quoting Mattis.