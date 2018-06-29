Deputy PM, France ambassador discuss Armenia-EU prospects

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, on Thursday received French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.

They shared the view that Armenian-French privileged relations create a good basis for the further development of cooperation between the two countries, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deputy PM underscored the major French organizations’ presence in Armenia’s economy, and he considered the continuity and further expansion of French investments in the country to be indispensable.

Touching upon the recent political changes in Armenia, Ambassador Lacôte, for his part, expressed the hope that the new Armenian government will be able to create a favorable business climate in the country for investors, and to implement its reform programs.

The interlocutors exchanged views also on the International Organization of La Francophonie summit, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, and on the prospects for Armenia-European Union (EU) relations ever since the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Separately, Jonathan Lacôte expressed the hope that there will be new achievements in Armenian-French cooperation and successfully-implemented joint initiatives, before the French President’s state visit to Armenia.