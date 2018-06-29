News
Friday
June 29
Armenia teen commits suicide
Armenia teen commits suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A teen has committed suicide in Shirak Province of Armenia.

Aghvorik village mayor on Thursday called the police and informed that a 15-year-old boy had committed suicide by hanging himself, the police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The police team that was dispatched to the scene found out that the said teen had hung himself from the ceiling of the barn of a house in the aforementioned village.

No traces of violence were found on his body.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
