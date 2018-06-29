Armenia teen commits suicide

A teen has committed suicide in Shirak Province of Armenia.
Aghvorik village mayor on Thursday called the police and informed that a 15-year-old boy had committed suicide by hanging himself, the police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The police team that was dispatched to the scene found out that the said teen had hung himself from the ceiling of the barn of a house in the aforementioned village.
No traces of violence were found on his body.
A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.
An investigation is underway.