Karabakh hosts international scientific conference

Prominent physicists from around the world will meet in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), to discuss the recent achievements and developments in quantum condensed matter physics. An international conference, entitled “New Trends in Quantum and Mesoscopic Physics,” is held in capital city Stepanakert, from June 28 to July 2.

The conference was proposed by a well-known specialist in the field, Professor Alexey Kavokin of the University of Southampton and Saint Petersburg State University.

The conference co-organizers are the Russian Quantum Center (Moscow) and Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University (Yerevan). The event is supported by the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science and Sport.

Around fifty experts from over ten countries had applied for participation in the conference.

The opening ceremony of the conference was held on Friday, in the conference hall of the Republic of Artsakh Parliament. Subsequently, the scientific program is continuing in several specialized sessions.

The scientific program includes sessions also for discussing the teaching of Physics in secondary schools.