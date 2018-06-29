News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Karabakh hosts international scientific conference
Karabakh hosts international scientific conference
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Innovations

Prominent physicists from around the world will meet in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), to discuss the recent achievements and developments in quantum condensed matter physics. An international conference, entitled “New Trends in Quantum and Mesoscopic Physics,” is held in capital city Stepanakert, from June 28 to July 2.

The conference was proposed by a well-known specialist in the field, Professor Alexey Kavokin of the University of Southampton and Saint Petersburg State University.

The conference co-organizers are the Russian Quantum Center (Moscow) and Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University (Yerevan). The event is supported by the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science and Sport.

Around fifty experts from over ten countries had applied for participation in the conference.

The opening ceremony of the conference was held on Friday, in the conference hall of the Republic of Artsakh Parliament. Subsequently, the scientific program is continuing in several specialized sessions.

The scientific program includes sessions also for discussing the teaching of Physics in secondary schools.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh’s Sahakyan lays wreath to the monument to freedom fighters that are missing in action
In connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action…
 Karabakh President: Our people have natural inclination towards exact sciences
Sahakyan issued an address to the participants in the international scientific conference that has kicked off in capital city Stepanakert…
 Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation
President Bako Sahakyan also was on hand at the celebration…
 Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation
They underscored the need for restoring Artsakh’s full participation of in the peace talks...
 Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases
Prime Minister noted that “we must be ready for war at any moment”...
 Karabakh President receives Armenian National Committee of America chairman
They discussed domestic and foreign policy as well as Artsakh-Diaspora ties…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news