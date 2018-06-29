US Department of State does not recommend traveling to Turkey

The US Department renewed its Travel Advisory due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions, the US Department of State reported.
According to the statement, it is not recommended to visit areas along the Turkey-Syria border and the southeastern provinces of Hatay, Kilis, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Sirnak, Diyarbakir, Van, Siirt, Mus, Mardin, Batman, Bingol, Tunceli, Hakkari, and Bitlis due to terrorism.
“Under the State of Emergency, security forces have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including U.S. citizens, suspected of affiliation with alleged terrorist organizations based on scant or secret evidence and grounds that appear to be politically motivated. U.S. citizens have also been subject to travel bans that prevent them from departing Turkey,” the statement said.
Participation in meetings, protests and demonstrations not approved by the Turkish government can also lead to arrest, the statement added.