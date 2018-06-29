EU leaders urge Russia to accept its responsibility on Boeing crash

The leaders of the EU countries called on Russia to accept its responsibility over the downing of Boeing in 2014, the EU press service reported.

“The European Council reiterates its full support for UNSC Resolution 2166 concerning the downing of flight MH-17. It calls on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability,” the statement said.

The relevant resolution of the UN Security Council promises to support Ukraine in the international investigation over this incident and expresses serious concern that “armed groups" in the region impede “unrestricted access to appropriate investigating authorities.”

In 2014, all 298 people on board of MH-17 most of whom were citizens of the Netherlands, died flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.