Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia
Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The new leadership of Armenia is resolute in giving new impetus to the development of Armenian-Russian relations.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned in his official message to the participants in the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum.

He stressed that these interregional forums, which are held since 2011, have united the regional representatives of Armenia and Russia as well as the representatives of the public and of regional businesses.

In Pashinyan’s words, interregional cooperation has become an inseparable part of Armenian-Russian allied relations.

“Similar ambitious objectives are set before our countries,” the Armenian PM said, in particular. “[And] state-run programs are aimed at [carrying out] these very objectives.”

He stressed that rapidly changing realities create new challenges and dictate new approaches, most of which intersect at the digital agendas of the two countries, and which are coordinated along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“The new leadership of Armenia is resolute in giving new impetus to the development of Armenian-Russian friendly relations, especially of interregional cooperation, since the equal development of the country is a priority for us,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.

As reported earlier, the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, entitled “Digital initiatives of Russia and Armenia within the framework of the implementation of the EAEU digital agenda,” has kicked off Friday, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
