Armenia, Bulgaria parliamentary friendship groups sign memorandum on cooperation

YEREVAN. – The visit to Bulgaria was important from the viewpoint of cooperation between the parliamentary friendship groups from both countries.
Jemma Baghdasaryan, who heads the Armenia-Bulgaria Friendship Group at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Friday told the aforesaid to reporters at the NA.
In her words, ties with Bulgaria can invigorate collaboration in several domains.
“A memorandum on cooperation (…) was developed before the departure of the representatives of the Armenian side,” said the head of the friendship group. “[And] that memorandum was signed during our visit to Bulgaria.”
During their trip to the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia, the Armenian MPs held several important talks with their Bulgarian colleagues, they discussed the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and thanked the Bulgarian lawmakers for ratifying this document.
As per Baghdasaryan, the parties discussed also the matter of Bulgaria’s recognition of Armenian Genocide, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and the possibility of launching direct flights between the Armenian and Bulgarian capital cities.