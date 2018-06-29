Kremlin: Russia ready to take steps to normalize relations with US

Russia is ready to take steps to normalize relations with the US to the extent that the US is ready for, the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin from the very beginning said that Russia is interested and ready to develop relations and follow the path of normalizing relations with the United States to the extent that our American counterparts are ready for,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.
Peskov refused to comment on the American leader's statements that the internal political contradictions in the United States hinder the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington.
According to him, during the meeting the leaders are going to discuss Syria.
“There are no doubts, that Syria will be discussed in a comprehensive way. This issue will be discussed thoroughly during the meeting,” Peskov added.