Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday chaired a consultation devoted to the avenues for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

The PM noted that the challenges of Armenia’s small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the government’s courses of action to assist this domain, need to be mapped.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are more mobile,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “And the positive results of the government’s activities here will become noticeable faster.”

Also, the PM stressed that the government has a political will to discuss the challenges of this domain, and to find the options for addressing these challenges.