EU extends sanctions against Russia
EU extends sanctions against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for another six-months, the European Council tweeted

The reason for the extension of sanctions was the lack of progress in the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Penalties particularly restrict access to the EU capital market for a number of Russian banks and state companies, as well as supplies of products used for oil extraction and oil exploration to Russia.

Sanctions also ban the export and import of weapons and other military goods. Overall, 150 individuals are banned from entering the EU countries, and their European assets are frozen, as well as the assets of 38 Russian legal entities.
Հայերեն and Русский
