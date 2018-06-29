News
Friday
June 29
News
Axios: Trump wants US to withdraw from World Trade Organization
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly told several  top White House officials he wants the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization, Axios reported quoting sources.

According to a source who’s discussed the subject with Trump, Trump has frequently told advisers, "I don’t know why we’re in it [the WTO]. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States."

As it was noted, as head of state, Trump under international law could make the notification at the WTO. But the U.S. law implementing the WTO agreements states quite plainly that withdrawal from the WTO requires an act of Congress.

Sources with knowledge of the situation say the Trump administration will continue to call attention to various ways in which the U.S. encounters what some Trump advisers perceive is unfair and unbalanced treatment within framework of the WTO.
Հայերեն and Русский
