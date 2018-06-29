Sweden ambassador says her country will not delay ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan on Friday received Swedish Ambassador Martina Quick, who visited the parliament in connection with the end of her diplomatic mission in Armenia.
The parliament speaker thanked the ambassador for her efforts in the development of Armenian-Swedish relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Babloyan stressed that parliamentary diplomacy played a huge part in these relations.
The head of the Armenian legislature expressed the hope that the Swedish parliament will ratify the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as soon as possible, and which will become an additional impetus for making bilateral ties grow deeper.
He added that Armenia lauds Sweden’s balanced position toward achieving a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and informed that the recent developments in Armenia will contribute to the further expansion of relations between the two peoples.
Ambassador Quick also underscored the strengthening of bilateral ties and the intensification of parliamentary cooperation, and noted that Sweden values the expansion of cooperation with Armenia.
The Swedish diplomat assured that the parliament of her country will not delay the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
And reflecting on Armenia’s recent political developments, she expressed a view that the further deepening of democracy will have a positive impact on the country’s development.
In addition, the interlocutors touched upon collaboration in several domains.
And at the end of the talk, Ara Babloyan wished Martina Quick success in her future activities.