German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2

Germany has been assured by the United States that any sanctions imposed on Russia will not affect the building of pipelines from Russia, a spokeswoman for Germany’s economy ministry said, Reuters reported.

The spokeswoman said that Germany opposed sanctions with extraterritorial effect, but that in the specific case of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany, guidelines that had been provided by the United States suggested that construction would be unaffected.

The spokeswoman was not immediately able to say when these new guidelines had been provided.