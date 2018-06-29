News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Germany has been assured by the United States that any sanctions imposed on Russia will not affect the building of pipelines from Russia, a spokeswoman for Germany’s economy ministry said, Reuters reported.

The spokeswoman said that Germany opposed sanctions with extraterritorial effect, but that in the specific case of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany, guidelines that had been provided by the United States suggested that construction would be unaffected.

The spokeswoman was not immediately able to say when these new guidelines had been provided.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi Arabia to increase OPEC+ production by 600-800 thousand b/d
The proposal is not final, but it is the basis to discuss the level of production…
 Iran not to join OPEC+ meeting
“I don’t believe at this meeting we can reach agreement…
 Iran to increase gas export to Armenia
It will increase from one million cubic meter to 1.6 million cubic meter daily…
 UAE, Saudi Arabia announce 'Strategy of Resolve'
The first meeting of the Joint Coordination Council witnessed the signing of 20 memorandums of understanding...
 Armenia PM: We are dealing with problems of gas, electricity rates
“During the meeting with Putin, we highlighted the importance of Russian gas delivery…
Energy projects discussed with Iranian Ambassador
The sides concurred in that it is necessary to reinvigorate the activities of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news