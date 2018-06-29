NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.06.2018

Poland’s Senate unanimously ratified EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan wrote on Facebook.

So far, the three Baltic states—Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—as well as Romania and Poland have ratified the Armenia-EU agreement.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department on Friday afternoon.

Information about the visit was posted on State Department’s website.

A tactical military exercise, with combat shooting, on Thursday was carried out at a military unit of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh.

Defensive and offensive actions were played out during this military drill.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Grigor Hovhannissian, and numerous other guests on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

Armenian and Catalonian arts and crafts will take center stage at this year’s event.

After the opening ceremony, the officials and guests toured the pavilions representing Armenian folk arts and crafts, at the National Mall park.

His Royal Highness Prince Willam, Duke of Cambridge, visited the Holy Sepulchre Church where he was welcomed by the Heads of Three Guardian Communities.

During his visit to the Armenian Chaple after, a welcoming speech was delivered by the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan and an Armenian cross was presented to His Highness as a present from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan plans to address his Bundestag colleagues regarding reports on declaration signed by German defense group Rheinmetall and Azerbaijan.

“Rheinmetall is a large producer of military equipment, and I believe that such a deal, if implemented, is a violation of German law on military equipment supplies to the conflict zones as well as a violation of international commitments,” Ashotyan wrote on Facebook.

Ashotyan said he would address German colleagues to clarify the reports.

About 150 children have been taken to Yerevan-based infectious clinical hospital, and two third of them are suffering from intestinal infections.

According to representatives of the hospital, the number of children with intestinal infections has increased significantly in recent weeks compared with winter and spring, while the infectious agents causing this disease are different - both viral and bacterial.