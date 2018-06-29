News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Experimental farms to be established in Shirak region with assistance of Argentina Embassy in Armenia
Experimental farms to be established in Shirak region with assistance of Argentina Embassy in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Agriculture Artur Khachatryan received a delegation from Argentina, led by Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeiti,  the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Armenia reported.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of establishing research and test farms in the Shirak region of Armenia, as well as the possible impact of such farms on improving the effectiveness of consultations on agriculture and increasing the incomes of farmers.

By the way, the main beneficiaries of the research center will be not only farmers, but also students of the National Agrarian University.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news