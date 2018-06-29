News
Synopsys Armenia: Share of IT in Armenia's GDP is 4 percent
Synopsys Armenia: Share of IT in Armenia's GDP is 4 percent
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – The share of IT in Armenia's GDP is 4 percent which corresponds to the level of developed countries, Synopsys Armenia executive director Hovik Musaelyan said during the Seventh Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional Forum.

He recalled that the government of Armenia announced the IT sphere a priority direction of the  economy development 15 years ago and significant progress was achieved over these years.

“The trends and needs for the development of IT, which are typical for the developed cities, are clearly felt in Yerevan,” he said.

He emphasized that the annual growth of the IT sphere in Armenia is about 25-30 percent. At the same time, about 800 companies are involved in this sector, and representations of the leading international organizations in the field of information technologies are open.

Many spheres of urban economy of Yerevan, according to the expert, are digitized and automated. Moreover, management, control and safety systems have been introduced, and IT has been represented in almost all the structures of the municipality.

At the moment, he added, programs are being developed in the field of management of public transport, water supply, wastewater treatment, the use of energy-saving heating systems and management of domestic garbage.

The Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, entitled “Digital initiatives of Russia and Armenia within the framework of the implementation of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan] digital agenda,” has kicked off Friday, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
