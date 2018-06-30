News
Trump dismisses reports on wanting to withdraw US from WTO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump dismissed the information which Axios news and information website had reported, and according to which he, supposedly, wanted his country to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO), reported Russian News Agency TASS.

Trump said he was not speaking about that, but rather that the United States was very badly treated, and that the situation was very unfair.

Axios, citing persons who participated in a discussion on US trade policy issues, on Friday reported that President Trump had repeatedly told top White House officials that he wanted to withdraw the US from the WTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
