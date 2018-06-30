News
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is discussing the avenues that will enable to “clean” the party and to adjust—at least a bit—the zero rating it has among the public, especially since it is planned to reduce the parliament passage threshold from 5 percent to 4 percent, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“Past has learned that [third President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan wishes to hold the [next] RPA congress in late September.

“Our interlocutor noted that major changes are planned at the congress—in the makeup of the board and the SB [Supreme Body], alike, of the party. In particular, they will work towards getting rid of the ‘elderly’ and the odious ones.

“Serzh Sargsyan has at least a 15-percent [parliamentary-seat] expectation, our interlocutor noted,” wrote Past.
This text available in   Հայերեն
