News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Major road accident claims 18 lives in China
Major road accident claims 18 lives in China
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Eighteen people were killed and fourteen others were injured in Hunan province of China, as a bus collided with a semi-truck, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing Sina news portal.

The accident took place on a highway.

According to the police, the bus suddenly went off road, hit the barrier, and ended up on the opposite lane where the aforesaid collision occurred.

All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are looking into the causes of the crash.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia
Those involved fought with clubs and chairs...
 Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term
The Armenian diplomatic mission has issued a respective statement...
 Karabakh army soldier dies
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident…
 4 people injured in Armenia road accident
An investigation is underway...
 Armenia teen commits suicide
The 15-year-old boy had hung himself from the ceiling of the barn of a village house…
 3 people killed in German explosion
Three people were killed, including a 7-year-old child…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news