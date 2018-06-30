Major road accident claims 18 lives in China

Eighteen people were killed and fourteen others were injured in Hunan province of China, as a bus collided with a semi-truck, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing Sina news portal.

The accident took place on a highway.

According to the police, the bus suddenly went off road, hit the barrier, and ended up on the opposite lane where the aforesaid collision occurred.

All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are looking into the causes of the crash.

An investigation is underway.