Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia
Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents


A mass brawl has occurred in downtown Surgut, Russia. 

It was instigated by the staff of Armenian Shawarma food stand, reported URA.RU.

A video of this incident has been posted on internet. 

More than a dozen people are seen participating in this brawl; they fought with clubs and Armenian Shawarma chairs. 

According to preliminary information, several people were injured and hospitalized.

Police are looking into the causes of this mass brawl.

According to URA.RU, this was a fight between entrepreneurs, and then their friends as well as the workers of the said food stand had joined.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
