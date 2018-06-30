Armenia official: Russia loan will not affect country’s electricity prices

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military equipment shifts along line of contact in passing week

Armenia to have new political party (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)

Karabakh environment minister dismissed

Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia

Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term

Major road accident claims 18 lives in China

US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites

Karabakh army soldier dies

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September

Trump points to topics expected to be discussed at meeting with Putin

Trump dismisses reports on wanting to withdraw US from WTO

Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meet in Washington

2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza

Sites from Kenya, Oman and Saudi Arabia inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Armen Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to US Armen Garo

Austrian court OKs 3rd gender identity in records

4 people injured in Armenia road accident

Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants

Armenia’s government delegation meets with Canada social influencers

German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2

PACE deputies condemn political persecution in Azerbaijan

Tusk: EU has not achieved success in solution of migration crisis yet

Trafficking in Persons Report: Armenia downgraded to Tier 2

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.06.2018

Experimental farms to be established in Shirak region with assistance of Argentina Embassy in Armenia

Synopsys Armenia: Share of IT in Armenia's GDP is 4 percent

Israel boycotts UNHRC session on review of Human Rights situation

Axios: Trump wants US to withdraw from World Trade Organization

World Cup winner, Brazil defender Roberto Carlos to arrive in Yerevan

Luxembourg ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Minister of Culture: Russia is ready to create Armenian-Russian investment fund

Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade

Kremlin: Russia ready to take steps to normalize relations with US

Armenia army chief: Holding military parades and carrying out military tasks are different actions

Artsakh President meets Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations

Sweden ambassador says her country will not delay ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia, Bulgaria parliamentary friendship groups sign memorandum on cooperation

EU extends sanctions against Russia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster

Turkey does not see positive steps with the EU during Austrian presidency

Mattis: US, South Korean drills suspension gives opportunity for diplomats to negotiate

EU leaders urge Russia to accept its responsibility on Boeing crash

Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia

US Department of State does not recommend traveling to Turkey

Poland ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Armenia President holds talks in Washington

Karabakh defense army conducts tactical military exercise

Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia

Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts

Karabakh’s Sahakyan lays wreath to the monument to freedom fighters that are missing in action

Karabakh President: Our people have natural inclination towards exact sciences

Armenia teen commits suicide

Karabakh hosts international scientific conference

Armenian breath and spirit are celebrated in Washington

Deputy PM, France ambassador discuss Armenia-EU prospects

Newspaper: Famous businessman, whose possessions were taken away by Armenia oligarchs, comes to country

Armenia PM confirms National Security Service charter, makeup

Maryland newspaper shooting suspect identified

EU leaders fail to agree summit statement

US Democrats slam Trump for upcoming Putin meeting

Yerevan to host regular summer school in theoretical physics

Armenian lawyer appointed councilor in Toronto

Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper

Armenian FM hopes Germany will ratify Armenia-EU agreement in the near future

US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports

Armenian MP to address Bundestag colleagues on declaration signed between Rheinmetall and Baku

Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently

Russia plans to build mutually beneficial relations with Turkey

Armenian law enforces search office belonging to late thief in law

Moscow's position on Karabakh has not changed

Armenia Deputy PM: Amended electoral legislation will not be ready in July

Media: Armenia president to meet with Pompeo

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.06.2018

USAID director commits to a mine-free Artsakh

Armenian government holds second discussion of electoral legislation reform

Armenia president meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders

EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously

Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region

Armenian cross presented to Prince William

Another MP leaves Republican Party of Armenia

Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support

Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE

French firm Lafarge accused of aiding ISIS crimes

Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia

Armenia legislature to convene special session before July 15 summer vacation?

Rouhani: Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians

Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather'

Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation

Fox News: Trump-Putin meeting to be held in Helsinki

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance

Putin speaks about troops withdrawal from Syria

Azerbaijan to hold another large-scale drills

Armenia Constitutional Court judge new candidate is nominated

Maduro calls Pence a 'poisonous viper’

Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation

Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption

3 people killed in German explosion

NATO hopes Turkey, US will resolve disagreements over Russian S-400s