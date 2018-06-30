News
Karabakh environment minister dismissed
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday signed an executive order.

Accordingly, Vazgen Mikayelyan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources, upon his own request, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The respective duties have been temporarily assigned to Artur Gabrielyan, the First Deputy Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources.
