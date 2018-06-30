Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday reflected on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces (AF) of Armenia.
“Today’s festive flight was devoted to the Day of the Air Force of the AF of Armenia,” he wrote on Facebook. “We [Armenia] are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land. Courage!”
Seasoned pilots from Armenia’s armed forces on Saturday conducted flights in the country’s skies, on the 26th anniversary of the Armenian air force; these flights were accompanied with the waving of the Armenian national flag.