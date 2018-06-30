News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday reflected on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces (AF) of Armenia.

“Today’s festive flight was devoted to the Day of the Air Force of the AF of Armenia,” he wrote on Facebook. “We [Armenia] are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land. Courage!”

Seasoned pilots from Armenia’s armed forces on Saturday conducted flights in the country’s skies, on the 26th anniversary of the Armenian air force; these flights were accompanied with the waving of the Armenian national flag.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news