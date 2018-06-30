Armenia to have new political party (PHOTOS)

The “Stand up, Armenia” civil initiative is becoming a political party, by the name of Constructive Party of Armenia, and it plans to run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.
The “Stand up, Armenia” coordinator, activist Andrias Ghukasyan, on Saturday told about the aforementioned to reporters, before the founding congress of this new party.
He noted that the party board will nominate his candidacy as chairman of this political force.
Ghukasyan added that the democratic forces of Armenia need to act together and complement one another in the upcoming parliamentary election.
“The Civil Contract [Party] has a great accountability on its shoulders,” Andrias Ghukasyan said. “We will stand with the Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] and the Civil Contract [which he is a member of].”