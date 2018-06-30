News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military equipment shifts along line of contact in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 150 times, from June 24 to 30.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

In addition, shifts of Azerbaijani armament, military equipment, and landmine-detecting engineering equipment were observed along the line of contact.

The Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units, however, continue fully controlling the frontline and confidently carrying out their combat task.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
