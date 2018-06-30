News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead
Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A person has died after the balcony of a building collapsed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Saturday at 1:04pm, according to which the balcony of a building in Yerevan had collapsed, one person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad, an operative team from the Center for Crisis Management, and an instructor from the psychological support department were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the concrete structures of the open balcony of a third-floor apartment of the said building had completely collapsed.

Rescuers discovered the dead body of a person, who was born in 1946, under the balcony.

The psychologist who was dispatched provided psychological support to the victim’s relatives.ф
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany citizen goes missing in Armenia gorge
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene...
 Criminal charges brought against Manvel Grigoryan’s wife
But a signature bond to not leave the country has been selected as preventive measure for her...
 Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service
We consider this information a necessity so that we refrain from further speculations...
 Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia
Those involved fought with clubs and chairs...
 Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term
The Armenian diplomatic mission has issued a respective statement...
 Major road accident claims 18 lives in China
Law enforcement agencies are looking into the causes of the crash...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news