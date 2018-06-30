Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead

A person has died after the balcony of a building collapsed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Saturday at 1:04pm, according to which the balcony of a building in Yerevan had collapsed, one person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad, an operative team from the Center for Crisis Management, and an instructor from the psychological support department were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the concrete structures of the open balcony of a third-floor apartment of the said building had completely collapsed.

Rescuers discovered the dead body of a person, who was born in 1946, under the balcony.

The psychologist who was dispatched provided psychological support to the victim's relatives.