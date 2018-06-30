News
Saturday
June 30
Merkel gets 14 EU country’s support on refugee issue
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received support from fourteen European Union (EU) countries, with respect to implementing an accelerated process toward deporting from Germany the migrants who are registered in other EU countries.

The aforesaid is noted in the document which Merkel has prepared for the representatives of her coalition government partner political parties and factions, reported the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (dpa) news agency.

The German chancellor plans to place in special centers the asylum-seekers whose EU-entry country is not Germany.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
