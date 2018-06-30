News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service
Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

Contract serviceman Armen Atanesyan on Friday died in Artsakh, under circumstances that are unrelated to his military service; he passed away due to illness.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (MOD), informed about the above-said on Facebook.

“We consider this information a necessity so that we refrain from further speculations,” he added. 

As reported earlier, Armen Atanesyan (born in 1973), a contract serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), died on Friday at around 8:30pm.

The soldier passed away as a result of illness. According to initial diagnosis, he had suffered from a gallbladder disease and had a liver failure.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Germany citizen goes missing in Armenia gorge
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene...
 Criminal charges brought against Manvel Grigoryan’s wife
But a signature bond to not leave the country has been selected as preventive measure for her...
 Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead
The psychologist who was dispatched provided psychological support to the victim’s relatives...
 Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia
Those involved fought with clubs and chairs...
 Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term
The Armenian diplomatic mission has issued a respective statement...
 Major road accident claims 18 lives in China
Law enforcement agencies are looking into the causes of the crash...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news