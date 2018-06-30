Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service

Contract serviceman Armen Atanesyan on Friday died in Artsakh, under circumstances that are unrelated to his military service; he passed away due to illness.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (MOD), informed about the above-said on Facebook.

“We consider this information a necessity so that we refrain from further speculations,” he added.

As reported earlier, Armen Atanesyan (born in 1973), a contract serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), died on Friday at around 8:30pm.

The soldier passed away as a result of illness. According to initial diagnosis, he had suffered from a gallbladder disease and had a liver failure.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.