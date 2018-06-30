Criminal charges brought against Manvel Grigoryan’s wife

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges were filed Saturday against Nazik Amiryan, who on Wednesday was detained along the lines of the criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is investigating, the SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was corroborated that Amiryan, by prior agreement with her husband Manvel Grigoryan and a group of other people, had unlawfully kept ammunition, which was found during the search that was conducted on June 16, at two houses in Arshaluys village of Armavir province.

A signature bond to not leave the country has been selected as preventive measure for Nazik Amiryan.

The investigation is still in progress.

After the search by the National Security Service (NSS), National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

Later, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in several other places belonging to him.

On June 19, Manvel Grigoryan was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested for two months. He now faces criminal charges on counts of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, and embezzlement.