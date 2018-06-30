Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Military Council of the armed forces.

The meeting was devoted to the avenues for raising the level of and improving the combat-readiness of the motorized rifle, rifle and tank divisions of the Defense Army, the state of combat-readiness of its artillery division, and further development of the military, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, Mnatsakanyan stressed that there were some things to do still in separate domains, and he assigned—to those in charge of the related domains—tasks toward the organization of future activities.