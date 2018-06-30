News
Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do
Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Military Council of the armed forces. 

The meeting was devoted to the avenues for raising the level of and improving the combat-readiness of the motorized rifle, rifle and tank divisions of the Defense Army, the state of combat-readiness of its artillery division, and further development of the military, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, Mnatsakanyan stressed that there were some things to do still in separate domains, and he assigned—to those in charge of the related domains—tasks toward the organization of future activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
