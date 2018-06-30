News
Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron received on Saturday the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia to commemorate the centenary of the creation of the Czechoslovakia military, which prompted the country's independence from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, TASS reported quoting AP reported.

Speaking at a press conference following the talks, Emmanuel Macron stressed that he rejected the "logic of the blocs within the European Union".

In a joint declaration with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and Czech counterpart Andrej Babis Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to find a way back to “unity” despite the migrant crisis.
