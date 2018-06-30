Protesters march against Trump immigration policies

Protesters are rallying in all 50 states of the country to protest US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Interfax reported quoting CNN.
Protesters say they have three main demands: For separated migrant families to be reunited, the government to end family detentions and the Trump administration to end "zero tolerance."
Each state is hosting at least one event, with some states, such as Texas and Massachusetts, participating some 30 events. California was on track to host at least 80 on Saturday, according to the Families Belong Together website.