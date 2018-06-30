News
World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in car crash in Sochi
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents


An Indian football fan, in Russia for the World Cup, died in a car crash on Saturday on a road near the tournament host city Sochi, Interfax news agency cited sources as saying, Reuters reported.

A statement released by the regional police department said a Russian taxi driver and an Indian citizen died at the scene and another Indian passenger was taken to hospital. It didn’t say whether the victims held World Cup tickets.

“Around 6.50 a.m. the duty officer of the Sochi police department was informed of a traffic incident on the road between Adler and Krasnaya Polyana,” the statement said.

“According to preliminary reports, the Renault Logan taxi drove on the wrong side of the road, violating road regulations, and crashed into a bus,” the statement said.

The person hospitalized as a result of the crash is in stable condition, the police statement said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
